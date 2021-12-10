West Bloomfield firefighters rescue homeowner from basement of burning house
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters rescue a homeowner who was trapped in their basement after their West Bloomfield house caught fire Thursday night.
A smoke detector alerted the homeowner of the fire at 9:30 p.m.
Crews responded to the house in the 7000 block of Sweetbriar and made their way inside. The fire was extinguished and the homeowner was saved.
(Photo: West Bloomfield Fire Department)
They were transported to Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital. Their condition was not provided.