The Brief A West Bloomfield mother has been charged after a loaded firearm was found in her 3-year-old's backpack. The Oakland County Prosecutor charged the 34-year-old with reckless use of a firearm. Staff at the child care center said the 3-year-old was dropped off and found the gun while looking for a snack.



A West Bloomfield woman has been charged with a misdemeanor after staff at a child care center found a loaded gun in her child's backpack.

The 34-year-old defendant put the gun in the backpack while traveling to the child care center, but forgot to remove it before dropping her child off.

Big picture view:

Kelly Reid, 34, of West Bloomfield, has been charged with reckless use of a firearm after a loaded gun was found in her 3-year-old's backpack.

Reid had placed the weapon in the backpack with the intention of removing it before dropping her child off at a Royal Oak child care center. Instead, she failed to remove it before leaving the center.

It happened on May 14 and the gun was discovered by staff after they went to find the child's snack their mom had put in the bag.

What they're saying:

The Oakland County Prosecutor charged Reid with the 90-day misdemeanor.

"I’m grateful this is a story about a misdemeanor charge instead of a tragedy," said Karen McDonald. "A loaded gun needs to be secured. Failing to do so around small children is absolutely reckless. The employee who found the gun should be commended for quickly securing it and contacting police."