West Bloomfield police raid on home finds guns, counterfeit cash, and stolen IDs

The Brief A West Bloomfield home was searched by police where they found guns, counterfeit cash, and stolen IDs. FOX 2 learned a 19-year-old is allegedly at the center of it all. Investigators believe the teen may have committed check and credit card fraud based on the type of paper they found.



Guns, counterfeit cash, and stolen IDs are just some of what police say they uncovered in a West Bloomfield home during an early morning raid last week.

On Monday, FOX 2 learned a 19-year-old is at the center of it all, facing a felony charge, but the investigation is still ongoing.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the family, including the 19-year-old, had lived in the home for a few months. During that time, they noticed suspicious activity, and the police caught on.

Neighbors like Dulce Mulbihill along Timberlane Trail in West Bloomfield shared pictures they snapped during the early Wednesday morning raid.

"I heard screaming, you know, 'put your hands up,' and it was scary because I was afraid there might be shootings or something, so we just went to the other side of the house," said Mulbihill.

West Bloomfield police and joint agencies targeted 19-year-old Deago Harrell. The police chief says the teen was connected to another case, leading to his arrest and charge for uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes.

"From there, they developed more information that allowed us to get a search warrant, and we executed that search warrant last Wednesday, September 3," said West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young. "We had some intelligence information that there may be firearms, and because of that, we responded accordingly."

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the teen may have committed check and credit card fraud based on the type of paper they found and the credit card encoder inside the home.

A case of personal bank documents was also found, pointing to a number of unidentified victims. Police are still investigating.

"It’s just surprising that it can happen next door to your house, but not shocked after hearing what’s been going on around the county and a lot of neighborhoods," said neighbor Michael Wallace.

What's next:

Police urge residents to be cautious online, watching out for scam links and messages that could target your personal information. If you have any personal paper documents, keep them safe, and if they’re no longer needed, shred them.