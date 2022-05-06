West Michigan man facing drugs and weapons charges arrested after violating bond

A west Michigan man out on bond for weapons and drug charges was arrested less than two months after being taken into custody when he was found carrying a concealed weapon.

The 41-year-old was driving when he was arrested on May 1 and was also charged with unlawful use of a license plate, allowing an unlicensed suspended, revoked or denied person to operate a vehicle.

Michiel Doughty of Saginaw first came onto law enforcement's radar after an anonymous tip informed the Traverse Narcotics Team in Traverse City that he was transporting a large amount of methamphetamine from the east side of the state to Lake City.

His vehicle was located on March 17 and he was eventually pulled over for a traffic stop due to an equipment violation.

During a roadside investigation, police received consent to search Doughty's vehicle. During the search, police found a loaded pistol hidden under the vehicle's interior headliner. They also found approximately 25.94 grams of crystal meth hidden under the gear shifter housing area inside the vehicle.

Doughty was arraigned the next day on weapons and drug charges, including maintaining a drug house/vehicle, driving while his license was suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle with no security. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Then in early May while out on bond, the Missaukee County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle that Doughty was traveling in. During a roadside investigation, he was arrested for a bond violation and arraigned on more weapons charges. He was given a $5,000 cash/surety bond.