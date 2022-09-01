West Michigan police looking for man after missing woman found dead in his apartment

article

Police in west Michigan are looking for a man they say is a person of interest after a woman was found dead in his apartment.

Mollie Schmidt was found shot to death inside Yenly Garcia's apartment in the 1500 block of 44th Street SW in Wyoming, which is near Grand Rapids.

Schmidt was reported missing to the Kent County Sheriff's Department last week, and authorities believed she was with 44-year-old Garcia.

Garcia is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has dark-colored hair and tattoos on his face. He was last known to be driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Michigan plate ELW6780.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Police said he has a warrant for his arrest on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or silentobserver.org.