West Michigan worker electrocutes self after striking wires with boom truck

A 56-year-old construction worker has been hospitalized after the arm on a boom truck he was operating struck overhead electrical wires in western Michigan.

The truck caught fire Thursday afternoon at a home construction site in Blendon Township and the worker suffered an electric shock while trying to mitigate the damage, the Ottawa County sheriff’s office said.

He was in critical condition at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

A utility company had to de-energize the wires to allow firefighters to put out the fire on the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Blendon Township is west of Grand Rapids.