West Michigan's Hoffmaster State Park closing for renovations next summer

Hoffmaster State Park in west Michigan will close temporarily in the summer of 2023 for renovations.

The state park along Lake Michigan American Rescue Plan Act funds to renovate and replace day-use toilet facilities, renovate the Gillette Visitor Center, and reconstruct park and campground roads.

Closures will come in phases and dates are contingent upon weather, materials, and contractors, as bids for the projects haven't gone out yet.

Phase one: Day-use (main) beach area

The tentative plan is to close the day-use road, organizational campground, and visitor center from April 2023 through July 2023.

The construction will begin at the back of the park at the Ski Lot and move toward the main entrance.

There will be access to the beach road until the construction needs to take place on the beach roadway and parking lots. Once the project reaches the day-use beach road, the entire entrance and day-use area will close.

Once the day-use portion of the project is completed, the day-use area will reopen.

Phase two: Campground

The campground will tentatively close on July 7, 2023, through October 2023. These dates are tentative.

Anyone with questions can contact the state park at 231-798-3711