West Nile virus found in Macomb County mosquitoes

West Nile virus was detected in Macomb County for the first time this year.

The virus was found in a sample of mosquitoes. The Macomb County Health Department did not specify which cities the insects were gathered from.

Mosquitoes pick up the virus from infected birds and pass it on to humans and animals.

No cases of the virus have been reported in humans this year. The first domestic animal case was confirmed in a Midland County horse earlier this month.

Many people infected with the virus will not have any symptoms or will experience a mild illness such as body aches, fever, and headache.

Some people will develop more severe symptoms that could include encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord). Those at greatest risk to develop a severe illness include people 50 years and older, those with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, hypertension, and people who have received an organ transplant.

Tips were provided to reducing your chance of being bitten by an infected mosquito:

