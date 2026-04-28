Westbound I-94 blocked after traffic crash in Roseville
article
(FOX 2) - Crews are responding to a traffic crash on I-94 in Macomb County.
Multiple vehicles were involved in an incident on I-94 in Roseville.
Westbound lanes were blocked just after Little Mack at approximately 6:45 a.m.
It's unclear what caused the wreck. The Michigan Department of Transportation has not estimated a time for reopening.
This is a developing news story. Check back later for more details.
The Source: MDOT was cited for this story.