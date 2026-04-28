Expand / Collapse search

Westbound I-94 blocked after traffic crash in Roseville

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 28, 2026 7:27am EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Crash on Westbound I-94 near Little Mack. Photo via MDOT. 

The Brief

    • A traffic crash shut down travel on I-94 in Roseville Tuesday morning.
    • Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident in the westbound lanes at Little Mack.

(FOX 2) - Crews are responding to a traffic crash on I-94 in Macomb County.

Multiple vehicles were involved in an incident on I-94 in Roseville. 

Westbound lanes were blocked just after Little Mack at approximately 6:45 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the wreck. The Michigan Department of Transportation has not estimated a time for reopening. 

This is a developing news story. Check back later for more details. 

The Source: MDOT was cited for this story. 

Car crashesTransportationRoseville