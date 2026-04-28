Westbound I-94 blocked after traffic crash in Roseville

article

The Brief A traffic crash shut down travel on I-94 in Roseville Tuesday morning. Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident in the westbound lanes at Little Mack.



Crews are responding to a traffic crash on I-94 in Macomb County.

Multiple vehicles were involved in an incident on I-94 in Roseville.

Westbound lanes were blocked just after Little Mack at approximately 6:45 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the wreck. The Michigan Department of Transportation has not estimated a time for reopening.

This is a developing news story. Check back later for more details.