Westbound I-696 ramp to Lahser, M-10 and Telegraph closes Monday

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The Brief The westbound Interstate 696 Exit 10 ramp to Lahser Road, M-10 and U.S. 24 closes starting Monday through the summer. Lane reductions and additional ramp closures at the I-696/I-75 interchange will continue through late summer. Eastbound I-696 remains closed until late 2026 as part of a multi-year rebuild and bridge repair project.



Drivers may face delays Monday morning as the westbound Interstate 696 shared ramp to Lahser Road, U.S. 24 and M-10 closes through the summer.

The Exit 10 closure is part of the ongoing Restore the Reuther project in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Timeline:

MDOT released the following timeline for Monday, May 4:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

The Southfield Road/11 Mile Road entrance ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed.

Westbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes while crews add pavement markings in the right lane.

Beginning 9 a.m. Monday through summer:

The westbound I-696 Exit 10 ramp to Lahser Road, M-10 and U.S. 24 will be closed.

Local perspective:

MDOT also reminded drivers of ongoing closures at the I-696/I-75 interchange:

Westbound I-696 has two lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-75.

The ramp from westbound I-696 to southbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

The ramp from westbound I-696 to northbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

The ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to westbound I-696 are closed through late summer. Detour: westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound I-696 remain open.

The eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 will remain closed until the project is completed.

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from M-10 to I-75 through late 2026. Westbound traffic is currently shifted to the rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.

All westbound I-696 ramps remain closed except for:

M-1 (Woodward Avenue), Exit 16 (scheduled to close from late May through late summer).

Southfield Road, Exit 12 (scheduled to close from late summer through fall).

What's next:

MDOT said the final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves completing the rebuilding of I-696 in 2026, while in 2027 I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road.

The project also includes repairs to 60 bridges.