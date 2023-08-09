Westland church closes after poor attendance, finances

Westland's Saint Simon and Jude church is reflecting on their time together-- before their final mass.

This church was faced with financial struggles and dwindling attendance has forced them to close their doors.

"I personally was baptized in this church, so I have not been a member of any other church but this one," Karen Finley, President of the Council for Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church said.

This is a day parishioners at this church never thought would come.

In less than two months Saints Simon and Jude will close its doors for good.

"Lots of emotions. Sad feelings, uneasy feelings, unsure feelings, what am I going to do next feelings," she explained how she felt after hearing this news.

Members say this closing was inevitable.

"I think it was a perfect storm and it started awhile ago," she said.

Over the years, less people have filled these pews - making it impossible to stay open.

"The parishioners are getting older. A lot of new parishioners are not coming in.The younger are not coming in. With less parishioners... less money. And you have to have money," Finley said.

Nearly 100 people attend to weekly Masses. One on Saturday and one on Sunday, but the church could hold close to 1000 people if they would come, But they're not coming and the coronavirus pandemic did not help an already dire situation.

"I think it tipped us and there we went," Finley said about the effect the coronavirus had on their attendance.

"I’m sure the Covid pandemic did not help at all. Across the board we're seeing people not coming back to church in numbers that they had been previously," said Paul Zbytowski, Director of Mission Support, Family of Parishes.

The final mass will be on October 1st. It’s a day parishioners know will be difficult.

"It’s going to be tough. Maybe I should have a box of tissues next to me, but I want to be here. I want to be here, and maybe it will help us move on and move forward," Finley said.

But even in the midst of darkness, hope does not fade.

When asked if anyone can intercept or intercede, Finley said, "Yeah, the person who one that mega-million, yes. That would help us.

So for now, it’s time to move forward guided by a powerful light from above.

"God is still with us, Jesus is still here, and even though we won’t be in this building, we can go and move on," said Finley.