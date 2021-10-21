Westland Police investigate threat of gun at John Glenn High School

A high school in Westland went into lockdown Thursday after police responded to a situation inside the building.

A statement from Westland schools announced that John Glenn High School was locked down while police "investigated a situation."

A threat of some kind was made to the school, but no details were given regarding the kind of threat.

Students and teachers went into lockdown around 11:45 a.m. after a large police presence was reported at the school, located on 36105 Marquette Street, just south of Ford Road.

According to police, the situation started as a fight in the school and someone indicated they were armed with a gun.

A weapon was not recovered but at least one student was taken into custody and later released to their parents. It's unclear if there will be charges.

The school was locked down for about an hour before class was dismissed in the early afternoon.

No injuries were reported.