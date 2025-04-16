Westland man fatally shoots self after calling 911 to report that he shot his girlfriend

The Brief A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Westland on Tuesday night. Police said a man shot his girlfriend, called 911 to report the shooting, and then shot himself while on the phone with the dispatcher.



Westland police say a man shot and killed himself while on the phone with 911 after killing his girlfriend Tuesday.

According to police, 52-year-old Joseph King called 911 around 7:20 p.m. and said that he had shot his girlfriend inside a home in the 1400 block of Surrey Heights and was going to shoot himself.

Police responded to the home and forced their way inside the house, where they found King and his girlfriend, 46-year-old Melissa Hattar, dead from gunshot wounds.

"I looked down the road, and there had to be 10 police officer cars, and they were all out. They had guns drawn," neighbor Chelsea Kossel said.

Police responded this way because they believed it to be an active emergency, and did not know if anyone was still alive in the home.

Neighbors described the couple as quiet, and said they kept to themselves.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org