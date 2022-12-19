Westland police add special needs registry to provide first responders with important information

article

The Westland Police Department has created a special needs registry where important information can be added and available to first responders if there is an emergency.

Any adult or child who may have difficulty communicating due to a developmental or cognitive disability such as autism or Alzheimer's disease can be registered. Information about them will be provided to first responders if needed.

The registration list will include a physical description of the person, as well as information about how they communicate if they are non-verbal, emergency contacts, how to best approach the person, what not to do, medical conditions they have, and more.

Fill out the registry form here.

Other departments have implemented similar registries. Brownstown Township and Allen Park have opted into a program that makes sure first responders have information about people with autism in case police or other emergency workers are called.