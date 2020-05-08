Westland police looking for driver who hit and killed woman on Van Born

Westland police need the public's help identifying a hit and run driver that killed a 56-year-old woman.

The crash happened on Van Born Road at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday April 29. The woman, from Taylor was riding her bicycle west of Farnum when he was struck by the driver who then drove off.

The suspect was driving a light colored or white or silver 2000-20006 GMC Yukon XL. The SUV turned northbound on Marshall Drive after the collision. Police say the vehicle sustained damage to the front grill, front bumper and passenger side headlight assembly.

Investigators say the vehicle lost a portion of the front grill and the front passenger side parking light, and may have damage to the passenger side of the windshield.



If you have any information regarding this incident, or are able to identify the vehicle or driver, please contact Detective MacRae at 734-713-3706

