Westland police searching for suspects after 2 thefts at Ace Hardware

Two suspects are wanted after two thefts at Ace Hardware in Westland.

Police said both thefts happened the same day, Sept. 19, and were similar, but they do not know if the suspects know each other.

The first suspect walked into the store at 132 S Merriman around 1:45 p.m., put several tools and other items in a backpack, then left. The second suspect did the same thing around 4:20 p.m.

The first suspect is described as a white male with short buzzed cut hair. He was wearing glasses, a gray shirt with a black lanyard, a gray backpack, black shorts with three white stripes down the side, tall white knee socks, and dark-colored shoes. He had tattoos on his left forearm.

The second suspect is described as a white male with short hair. He was wearing a Canton High School shirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes. He had tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-722-9600.