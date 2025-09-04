Westland police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

Westland police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Batoul Haidar was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 28000 block of Joy Road near Middlebelt Road on the border of Livonia and Westland.

Haider is Arab. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hijab, black hoodie, gray pants, and black and brown shoes. She was carrying a blue backpack.