Westland police seek endangered missing woman

Police are looking for a woman missing from Westland.

Adrianne Kristen Hiller-Kunz, 50, was last seen near 1630 S. Berry Street in Westland but lives at an apartment at 30834 Warren Road. Police issued an endangered missing alert but did not provide details surrounding her disappearance.

Hiller-Kunz is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She is white, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo of a bracelet with a feather on one of her ankles, a tattoo of a word on one of her wrists, and a tattoo on one of her fingers.

She was last seen wearing a baggy blue shirt and gray Converse shoes.

Hiller-Kunz drives a red or Burgundy 2008 Mercury Mountaineer that has a license plate number 7MSY50.

Anyone who knows Hiller-Kunz's whereabouts is asked to call police at 734-722-9600.