Wet night doesn't dampen spirits watching Michigander perform at Crofoot concert series

In a small return to normalcy, live music was back Friday night at the Crofoot's outdoor socially distanced concert series.

Fans braved the cold and wet temperatures to enjoy Michigander and Mt. Joy perform in a parking lot converted to an outdoor concert space with all the pandemic precautions in place.

Fans rallied despite an early postponement due to rain and watched the show in their own separate sections and with pods.

It was a return to normalcy, but not like the pre-pandemic days quite yet however.

"I was honestly thinking of walking down to stand by the stage but I don't think I'll be doing that," quipped one concert-goer.

For more information on the Crofoot Presents series and ticketing info visit TheCrofoot.com.