What are snow squalls and why are they dangerous?

Metro Detroit hasn't gotten much snow Sunday, but it's been enough to cause pileups and crashes across the region.

LIVE UPDATES: Snow squalls cause multiple crashes, pileups on Metro Detroit freeways

Bursts of snow cause whiteout conditions. There are typically gusty winds as well, leading to limited visibility. This is a snow squall.

Snow squalls are short-lived, but that limited visibility is dangerous.

According to Michigan State Police, numerous crashes across Metro Detroit were caused by a driver going too fast to stop, leading to chain-reactions on I-696, The Lodge, and the I-96 express lanes.

EB I-696 in Oakland County (Photo: Matthew Hutchison)

The conditions are expected to last into the evening, so if you must go out, take it slow and leave extra space between you in the vehicle in front of you. Do not slam on your brakes if you need to stop.