Up to 160 vehicles involved in pileup crashes on I-696 after Sunday's snow

Michigan State Police troopers responded to multiple pileups across Metro Detroit after whiteout conditions Sunday.

Those pileups included three major incidents that involved up to 160 vehicles.

On eastbound I-696 near Halstead in Oakland County, up to 70 vehicles were involved in crashes that lead to a pileup and road closure. Down the road, on westbound I-696 near Middlebelt, up to 30 vehicles crashed.

EB I-696 in Oakland County (Photo: Matthew Hutchison)

In Macomb County, up to 60 vehicles crashed on westbound I-696 between Hoover and Van Dyke.

In addition to the massive pileups, police handled numerous other crashes on I-696, some involving up to 15 vehicles.

I-696 and Hoover (Photo: MDOT)

There were no serious injuries reported in the I-696 crashes.

There were also crashes that led to freeway closures on The Lodge and the local lanes of I-96.

One person was critically injured on I-96 after they were hit when they got out of their vehicle to inspect damage from a crash.

Police said the crashes were caused by people driving too fast for the conditions. While a lot of snow didn't fall, it came in quick bursts that made it hard to see.

If you left your vehicle on the freeway and it is gone, you can call MSP beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. For vehicles left in Macomb or Oakland counties, call 248-584-5740. For vehicles left in Wayne County, call 734-287-5000.