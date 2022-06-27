What you need to know for the 2022 Ford Fireworks in Downtown Detroit

After a two-year hiatus, the Ford Fireworks are back in downtown Detroit on Monday, June 27.

This year's theme is ‘Hey Detroit! The Sky Shines for You’.

The city of Detroit and the State of Michigan will have enforcements and restrictions in place for the viewing of the fireworks.

Most roads and freeways entering downtown Detroit will be closed at 6 p.m. Firework viewers are recommended to head downtown early to avoid the closure.

Belle Isle, Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza will be open as firework viewing sites, but with some restrictions. Here's what you need to know:

Belle Isle:

No tents or canopies allowed

RV parking is on the paddock by the Casino

No fireworks allowed

No alcohol allowed

Belle Isle will be closed until 2 p.m. and will reopen to vehicles at that time. It has a capacity of 3,000 cars and will close once it hits capacity. Passports for cars can be bought at the entrance for $12; and $9 for out-of-state visitors. Bikes and pedestrians will be allowed to visit the island at 5 a.m. June 28.

Viewing the fireworks from the MacArthur Bridge is not allowed.

Hart Plaza:

No tents, pets, alcohol, drones, or weapons allowed

No fire or cooking allowed

No fireworks allowed

No reserving spots for people that aren't currently with your group

No readmittance into Hart Plaza

Hart Plaza is open to the public but will be closed to gatherings and set-ups until 2 p.m. It will be open until it reaches its capacity. There will be a security screening and bags and coolers will be searched on-site.

Other Parking:

Ford Underground Garage $10 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Eastern Market Garage $10 from 6 a.m. to midnight

Tailgates and watching the fireworks are not allowed in any parking facility.

Municipal parking will not be enforced after 5 p.m., but the Municipal Parking Department advises those to not violate other parking violations and restrictions.

Click here for more information on parking or call (313)221-2500.

If your vehicle gets towed, it will be at one of two places:

10750 Grand River (cars towed west of Chrysler Fwy)

9425 Grinnell (cars towed east of Chrysler Fwy)

Click here to see what DDOT bus routes will be affected by the fireworks.

These viewing areas will be closed:

A.B Ford Park

Erma Henderson Park

Lakewood East

Maheras-Gentry Park

Mariner Park

Mt. Elliott Park

Owens Park

Riverside Park

RiverWalk

Stockton Park

A curfew for minors ages 17 and under will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult age 21 and over.

For more information on this year's Ford Fireworks, visit The Parade Company's website here.