Weeks of striking at Detroit's three casinos culminated in a five-year tentative agreement between union workers and the gaming centers that was struck last week.

But the strike isn't over quite yet after employees at MGM Grand Casino rejected the deal; employees at Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino both voted to ratify the agreement, which will wind down the 34-day strike.

More bargaining dates are scheduled to work out a new deal that voters will approve.

The new agreement covers 2,800 employees at Greektown and MotorCity casinos, as well as the largest wage increase ever negotiated, according to the Detroit Casino Council. The partnership, which represents five separate unions, has been leading negotiations.

Here is what's in the contract:

An ‘historic’ agreement

The latest agreement is the council's biggest win in its 23-year history, it said in a press release that was published over the weekend. The deal covers wages, health care, workloads, and technology stipulations.

Upon signing the contract, workers will get an immediate $3 per hour increase and a $5 increase over the life of the contract.

There will also be no increase in health care costs for employees. The unions also negotiated lighter workloads for employees. Currently, workers are operating the jobs of 1,500 more employees that used to be filled before the pandemic.

The agreement also included language governing technology protections. Workers will receive advanced warning when new technology enters their new field and impacts their job. It will also include severance pay for workers who are laid off because of upgrades.

There will also be a first-ever 401k employer match program up to $1,000 by year two.

Juneteenth will be paid as well.