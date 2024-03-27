What's new at Comerica for Detroit Tigers Opening Day

As baseball season returns to Detroit, the Tigers open the season in Chicago. It's going to be another week before they come home to Comerica in Downtown Detroit – but when they do, and the fans arrive, they'll be greeted by several new upgrades in and around the park.

Tigers Opening Day is set for Friday, April 5. It's a holiday unlike any other in Detroit. Regardless of the weather or win expectations from the team, it's an unofficial holiday in the Motor City. It's a sign of spring and promise of summer fun – with hope for a winning season and a great experience for 81 games this summer in Detroit.

For the fans in the seats, they can expect several new options from some familiar names in Detroit.

Let's start with the food. Fan-favorite Green Dot Stables is back for its second season. This year, they'll be serving cheeseburgers, fried chicken, and a mystery meat to match the game. One of which will be the pirogi grilled cheese, featured on Polish Night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"The pierogi grilled cheese slider is a traditional potato-filled pierogi with our house-made mornay sauce, a little Velveeta cheese and, of course, sauerkraut," said Green Dot Stables Corporate Executive Chef Les Molnar.

But that's not the only Detroit eatery represented. Detroit's Marrow Restaurant will take over the taproom to serve up several delicious sandwiches.

"We're featuring our burger which is a beef and bacon burger - we take all the trim from the bacon and grind it into our patty so it's just a very special and delicious burger that will be available here at the ballpark," Marrow's Executive Chef and Partner Sarah Welch said.

Or if you're opting for no carbs – head to Breadless.

"It's our southwest rice bowl made with brown rice, avocado, crema, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers, and we also have falafel or chicken as your protein," co-founder Ryan Salter said.

But themed meals won't be the only thing on the menu. The Tigers are also adding themed drinks. Like during 90s night, they'll have the neon smash.

"We've got Casamigos tequila, fresh-squeezed watermelon juice, lemonade, and blue Curaçao to give it that nice neon blue color," Tiger Club Manager Samantha Lyon said.

Beyond the food and drink, fans will also notice new speakers and screens throughout the park to enhance the experience

"When they're standing in line grabbing a beer, standing in line grabbing a hotdog – they're going to be able to stay connected to the game in a new way," Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President and COE Ryan Gustafson said. "It's going to be jammin', it's going to be loud, they're going to see and hear a lot of new things."

For fans with sensory issues and challenges experiencing new things, there is a new KultureCity sensory room for people with invisible disabilities like autism, PTSD, and dementia.

"As a KultureCity ambassador, as well as an autistic man myself, it means the world to see the community come around invisible disabilities to help pave a way for everybody to experience the game at their own pace," Sean Culkin said.

The Tigers say it's all about the fan experience. The big unveiling of the big videoboard will happen on opening day. At 15-thousand square feet, it's the largest in the American League.

"We want, when our fans come to the ballpark, to have the best possible experience. Win or lose we want them to be entertained and have an amazing time here," Gustafson said.

The Tigers home opener is set for 1:10 p.m. on Friday, April 5.