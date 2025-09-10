Wheels stolen off vehicles at Dundee Ford dealership

article

Three vehicles had their wheels stolen off them while parked at a Dundee car dealership Tuesday morning.

The suspect or suspects involved broke the windows of two of the vehicles at Spirit Ford to get the lugnut keys needed to remove the wheels.

(Photo: Dundee police)

Police said they were reviewing security video but believe the thefts happened overnight into Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-823-1811 or jstump@villageofdundee.net.