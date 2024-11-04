When do polls open and close in Michigan on Election Day

We did it. We made it through the nonstop ads and campaign stops. The debates are far in our past and the candidates are finishing their final stops – many of which are in Michigan.

Election Day is here and, while almost 3.2 million people have already voted, there are still another 4 million registered voters who haven't made the trek to the polls yet.

Those who vote in person will make their trip to the local clerk's office, elementary school, or church to make their voices heard.

Polls open for in-person voting at 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Remember, there are three counties in the far western Upper Peninsula on Central Time, so their polls open an hour later than most of the state.

Across Michigan, polls close at 8 p.m. local time on Election Day – meaning you have to be in line by 8 p.m. in order for that vote to count.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not yet turned them in can still do so – just don't mail it. Instead, bring it to your local clerk or voting location and have it tabulated on Election Day.

Voter turnout on Election Day this year will be an interesting number to watch. This is the first year that Michigan has had early voting and, on Monday, Secretary of State Jocely Benson announced that more than 3.2 million people have already voted.

Benson also outlined when results will be reported with the first batch coming in at 9 p.m. While polls close at 8 p.m. for most of the state, there are three counties in the Upper Peninsula that are in the central timezone, which delays when the state publishes its numbers.

The final unofficial results will be available by midday Wednesday.