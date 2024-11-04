Michigan early vote hits 3.2 million ahead of election day

The Brief Michigan's early vote totals include 1.2 million ballots from people who took advantage of the option for the first time ever Another 1.9 million people voted by mail, adding to a robust turnout for the state ahead of the 2024 election The turnout from the 2020 election was 5.58 million total ballots



With over 3.2 million people casting a ballot, close to half of Michigan's registered voters have participated in the 2024 presidential campaign - and election day isn't even here yet.

In a sign that Michigan has embraced its early voting options in the first year of it being offered, 1.2 million people used the option during the time it was offered. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will discuss the election at noon in the live player above.

The biggest share of early voting happened on the last day, with 189,442 people voting on Sunday, according to the Michigan Voting Dashboard. That follows four straight days of increasing early voting shares.

Nowhere is that energy more evident than in Detroit, which offered 14 days of the voting option. Seven straight days of increasing early voting ended with 6,931 people voting on Sunday. A total of 42,870 people from Detroit voted early.

The city clerk anticipated about 53% of the city's registered voters turning out to vote. So far, about 32% has done so.