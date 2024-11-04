Michigan early vote hits 3.2 million ahead of election day
(FOX 2) - With over 3.2 million people casting a ballot, close to half of Michigan's registered voters have participated in the 2024 presidential campaign - and election day isn't even here yet.
In a sign that Michigan has embraced its early voting options in the first year of it being offered, 1.2 million people used the option during the time it was offered.
The biggest share of early voting happened on the last day, with 189,442 people voting on Sunday, according to the Michigan Voting Dashboard. That follows four straight days of increasing early voting shares.
Nowhere is that energy more evident than in Detroit, which offered 14 days of the voting option. Seven straight days of increasing early voting ended with 6,931 people voting on Sunday. A total of 42,870 people from Detroit voted early.
The city clerk anticipated about 53% of the city's registered voters turning out to vote. So far, about 32% has done so.