When every second counts - Detroit Fire paramedic shares his life, saving lives

When the sirens sound, Detroit Fire Department’s Medic 8 hits the street.

In this case, the emergency caller on the other end of the line was having trouble breathing.

"Sometimes we show up and it’s nothing like what we thought we were going to walk into," said Curtis Lowe, DFD paramedic. "It could be at the bottom of a grassy ditch or puddle, or the lake or a car upside down, and you’re trying to assess the person there."

The ambulance rushes to the scene – four miles to W. Grand Boulevard.

In this case, a group of firefighter EMTs made it to the scene first, ensured the patient was stable – then they hand the scene to Paramedic Curtis Lowe and his partner Bacarri Stanley.

"Dispatch we’re going to Henry Ford on a Code 2," Stanley said, radioing in.

"Most of our job is community service," said Lowe. "You have to get the patient to trust you in a matter of seconds. That way when you try to provide care, it doesn’t make them nervous. That way, they trust you and think you have their best intentions at heart - which we all should."

The backstory:

Lowe grew up on Detroit’s east side. This is his community. He joined Detroit Fire Department as an EMT in 2011.

"It was definitely scary at first. It was a little overwhelming, people's lives are literally in your hands," he said.

Now the job is second nature. And it’s changed a lot since Lowe first started.

Back then, the average response time was 13 and a half minutes.

Now it’s seven minutes, 22 seconds, which is better than the national average.

Detroit Fire has access to a larger fleet of ambulances, all of its firefighters are trained to perform life-saving measures – and new firefighters are trained as EMTs.

"It’s not just about raising the times but getting the patient a better outcome," he said.

Saving lives and giving Detroiters a fighting chance. Lowe has helped hundreds, if not thousands, over his career.

"I was having a couple drinks and pizza with my friend and one lady said, ‘Hey you helped me. I got shot in the back a few years ago and you got me to the hospital, I survived,’" he said.

FOX 2: "What’s that like?"

"It’s touching," Lowe said.

But the reality is, it’s a job that takes its toll.

"Sometimes some of those calls, you’re not expecting it when a mother hands you her baby and expects you to bring it back to life," he said. "Or you’re going to a house fire where multiple people are injured or multiple cardiac arrests going on at a time.

"Sometimes that was a little overwhelming, but I was able to have the right people around me at the right times in my career."

And one of the toughest times in his career – was when Lowe was injured off-duty. He was T-boned in January, 2023 – and required two shoulder surgeries – and was in recovery for a year and a half.

"Just twelve hours a day, moving my arm up and down like that," Lowe said. "Mentally, that was not a good time for me. I did have a strong support system around me to help me get through that time."

During that period, Lowe made a major decision. To return to the job, not as a basic EMT, but a paramedic. This took more schooling – more responsibility – but was certified to provide even further life-saving care.

"I’ve had lots of moments like that in my life where I realized how short life really can be," he said. "I wanted to see my full potential and see what I’m really capable of, and try to be the best version of myself I can be, to help the citizens more."

A career of saving lives – you can’t do alone.

"I would trust my colleagues with my life," he said. "I’ve literally been ins situations where it’s just you and your partner out there."

It’s the camaraderie – of holding each other up as longtime DFD paramedics pass along knowledge.

"We spend more time with our coworkers here than we do with our own families," he said. "Holidays, we don’t get holidays off. We’re working 24/7 rain, sleet, shine. We’re always working. When you get the camaraderie with your coworkers, that’s probably my favorite part of the job."

And who takes care of Lowe when he’s off the clock?

"So this is my little Keen Eye Taco," he said.

FOX 2: "His name’s Taco?"

"Taco’s his legal name. We call him Keen Eye, he answers to Keen Eye. "Legally it’s Taco," he said.

Taco was rescued from a burning building.

"He was chained to the front door of the house and my friend Ken, who’s a firefighter, was able to cut the chain and hand him right to me," he said.

Lowe also likes to travel, visiting over 20 countries. Sometimes getting too close to the wildlife – in South Africa - he got bit by a lion.

"He just latched onto my arm," he said.

FOX 2: "Did you fix your arm up yourself?"

"Oh yeah, it wasn’t too bad," he said. "Just a couple streaks of blood, it wasn't too bad. It was more the pressure versus the sharpness."

It’s just a glimpse into the life of an EMS worker who could be the one to show up – when you need them most.

"We sacrifice a lot to help and provide for the citizens and I’m lucky to have a great circle around me that takes care of me off-duty," who said. "I would just say make sure all the members of your family that are members of the EMS community, nurses, hospitals make sure to take care of them at home."

And at Detroit Fire Department – they’ll continue to help – and continue – to take care of each other.

"I’ve worked with some of the best paramedics and EMTs in the country working with the Detroit Fire Department," he said. "The things I’ve seen them do with limited equipment over my career with limited ambulances, I’m proud to say I’m a member of that team and I’m proud to have some of the coworkers I have."

