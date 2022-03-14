Where are the best places to live in Michigan? Niche ranks top cities
Neighborhood website Niche named the top places to live in Michigan.
Using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the CDC, as well as resident reviews, the website ranked cities, suburbs, and neighborhoods based on affordability, the housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
The best places to live in Michigan:
1. Okemos
Population: 24,141
Overall grade: A+
2. Troy
Population: 83,989
Overall grade: A+
3. Bloomfield Charter Township
Population: 42,054
Overall grade: A+
4. Huntington Woods
Population: 6,322
Overall grade: A+
5. Beverly Hills
Population: 10, 387
Overall grade: A +
6. Grosse Pointe Park
Population: 11,153
Overall grade: A+
7. Novi
Population: 60,014
Overall grade: A+
8. East Grand Rapids
Population: 11,759
Overall grade: A+
9. Northville
Population: 6,007
Overall grade: A+
10. Haslett
Population: 19,565
Overall grade: A+
Other cities, suburbs, and neighborhoods in the top 25 in include Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Lodi Township, Grosse Pointe Farms, Farmington, Royal Oak, Berkley, the Grand Rapids neighborhood Eastgate, Northville Township, Grosse Pointe, the Grand Rapids neighborhood Eastown, the Grand Rapids neighborhood Fulton Heights, Forest Hills, Franklin, and Pittsfield Charter Township.
While Ann Arbor didn't make the top 10 places to live in Michigan, it was sixth on the Best Cities to Live in America and Best Cities to Raise a Family in America.