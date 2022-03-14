Where are the best places to live in Michigan? Niche ranks top cities

Neighborhood website Niche named the top places to live in Michigan.

Using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the CDC, as well as resident reviews, the website ranked cities, suburbs, and neighborhoods based on affordability, the housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.

The best places to live in Michigan:

1. Okemos

Population: 24,141

Overall grade: A+

2. Troy

Population: 83,989

Overall grade: A+

3. Bloomfield Charter Township

Population: 42,054

Overall grade: A+

4. Huntington Woods

Population: 6,322

Overall grade: A+

5. Beverly Hills

Population: 10, 387

Overall grade: A +

6. Grosse Pointe Park

Population: 11,153

Overall grade: A+

7. Novi

Population: 60,014

Overall grade: A+

8. East Grand Rapids

Population: 11,759

Overall grade: A+

9. Northville

Population: 6,007

Overall grade: A+

10. Haslett

Population: 19,565

Overall grade: A+

Other cities, suburbs, and neighborhoods in the top 25 in include Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Lodi Township, Grosse Pointe Farms, Farmington, Royal Oak, Berkley, the Grand Rapids neighborhood Eastgate, Northville Township, Grosse Pointe, the Grand Rapids neighborhood Eastown, the Grand Rapids neighborhood Fulton Heights, Forest Hills, Franklin, and Pittsfield Charter Township.

While Ann Arbor didn't make the top 10 places to live in Michigan, it was sixth on the Best Cities to Live in America and Best Cities to Raise a Family in America.