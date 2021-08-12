Where are there traffic closures in Metro Detroit?
DETROIT - Metro Detroit is under another round of series flooding due to a series of heavy storms that swept through the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
Several highways and major roads are experiencing blockages and slowdowns.
- Both directions of I-94 at Ford Road have been blocked
- EB I-94 between Michigan and Livernois is experiencing stop-and-go traffic
- EB I-94 between I-696/11 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road is back open but there's still flooding.
- SB M-39 between Ford and Warren as well as a new alert between Warren and Joy.
- NB-75 between I-696 and 9 Mile is back open but there is still flooding
- I-96 at Pinckney in Howell where water is over the roadway
- Westbound Grand River closed between Golf Club and Fowler
- EB 8 Mile at Woodward underpass is flooded
- Traffic signal issues were reported at 10 Mile at Middle Belt and 10 Mile and Lahser.
- McFadden Road between Bordman Road and Pratt Road blocked due to fallen power cables
- There is also flooding spots on Newburgh Road in Livonia between Amrhein Road and I-96
Advertisement