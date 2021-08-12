Expand / Collapse search

Where are there traffic closures in Metro Detroit?

By and Jack Nissen
DETROIT - Metro Detroit is under another round of series flooding due to a series of heavy storms that swept through the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Several highways and major roads are experiencing blockages and slowdowns. 

  • Both directions of I-94 at Ford Road have been blocked
  • EB I-94 between Michigan and Livernois is experiencing stop-and-go traffic
  • EB I-94 between I-696/11 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road is back open but there's still flooding.
  • SB M-39 between Ford and Warren as well as a new alert between Warren and Joy.
  • NB-75 between I-696 and 9 Mile is back open but there is still flooding
  • I-96 at Pinckney in Howell where water is over the roadway
  • Westbound Grand River closed between Golf Club and Fowler
  • EB 8 Mile at Woodward underpass is flooded
  • Traffic signal issues were reported at 10 Mile at Middle Belt and 10 Mile and Lahser.
  • McFadden Road between Bordman Road and Pratt Road blocked due to fallen power cables
  • There is also flooding spots on Newburgh Road in Livonia between Amrhein Road and I-96