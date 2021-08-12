Where are there traffic closures in Metro Detroit?

Metro Detroit is under another round of series flooding due to a series of heavy storms that swept through the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Several highways and major roads are experiencing blockages and slowdowns.

Both directions of I-94 at Ford Road have been blocked

EB I-94 between Michigan and Livernois is experiencing stop-and-go traffic

EB I-94 between I-696/11 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road is back open but there's still flooding.

SB M-39 between Ford and Warren as well as a new alert between Warren and Joy.

NB-75 between I-696 and 9 Mile is back open but there is still flooding

I-96 at Pinckney in Howell where water is over the roadway

Westbound Grand River closed between Golf Club and Fowler

EB 8 Mile at Woodward underpass is flooded

Traffic signal issues were reported at 10 Mile at Middle Belt and 10 Mile and Lahser.

McFadden Road between Bordman Road and Pratt Road blocked due to fallen power cables

There is also flooding spots on Newburgh Road in Livonia between Amrhein Road and I-96