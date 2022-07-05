Where do I vote for the 2022 Michigan Primary?

article

The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be key moments for the future of the United States. Typically, midterm elections draw fewer voters than Presidential year elections but 2022 could have a massive impact on the future.

Michigan's primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and will determine who will be racing against incumbents like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Where do I vote?

The primary election, though different from the general election that will be held in the fall, will still collect your votes at the same location you always vote at.

For instance, if you normally show up at your neighborhood church or school in November, that's where you'll be for the primary in August as well.

If you have recently moved, haven't voted before, or forgot your voting location, no worries. The State of Michigan has a helpful site to help you find your location.

All you have to do is fill out the basic information: your legal name, birth month and year, and zip code. Click ‘search by name’ and you'll see all the information you need. You can also search by your driver's license as well.

The link explains your local elections calendar, polling location, the clerk for your jurisdiction, and includes information if you want to do an absentee ballot.

Under the clerk’s information is a phone number and email contact information if a voter has any other questions.

It also lists the polling hours, which are all the same: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. We have to say local time because there are four counties in the Upper Peninsula that are on central time.

Before you do any of that, you need to make sure you're registered to vote.