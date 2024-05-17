Where is Detroit investing to connect residents to internet?

Last year, Detroit was allocated tens of millions of dollars to boost the city's internet access amid concerns not enough families have a reliable connection online.

Bridging the gap, which is at its widest in cities, is a complicated problem that comes with more than a couple barriers. Different languages, infrastructure, and accurately measuring who has internet access and how they get it are some of the few.

In 2023, the city received $45 million for digital equity and inclusion.

"We’re making it easy for you so not only can you test your speed times, we’re also going to find you affordable internet. Here at the city of Detroit, our job is to make sure you getting basic digital literacy resources is easy," said Christine Burkette, the Detroit Office & Digital Equity & Inclusion director.

Some of the places that money has been sent include STEM programs for students, live tech support at Motor City technology bars, helping folks obtain affordable internet access, and IT workforce development.

According to data provided by Burkette, about 37% of the city's residents are dissatisfied with their current services.

Another 46% get their internet from cable, while 10% have fixed wireless. Another 6% use fiber.