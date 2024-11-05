Where to vote in Michigan, how to track your ballot, and more to know on Election Day 2024

Election Day is finally here. Millions of Michiganders have already cast ballots for the next president, and those who haven't will be headed to the polls today to decide on the tight race.

Still need to vote? Here's everything to know for Election Day:

Where to vote in Michigan

The polls will be open in Michigan until 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Find your polling place here.

How to get to the polls in Michigan

SMART Bus

SMART is offering free bus rides in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties on Election Day.

Fixed route buses, connector services, ADA paratransit, and SMART Flex will all be free from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 5.

View SMART routes here.

Lyft

Rideshare service Lyft is offering 50% off Election Day rides, up to $10 off.

Use promo code VOTE24 to apply the discount.

Uber

Uber is also offering 50% off rides, up to $10 off. To use the Uber discount, passengers must use the app to locate their polling place and request a ride.

How to view a sample ballot

All Michigan voters will decide on the next president, along with who will assume Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Beyond those two races that include everyone, voters will participate in numerous local elections, as well. For instance, residents in Oakland County are deciding on a park mileage that they can preview before voting.

Visit this link and then enter the election (State General - 11/5/2024), your county, your jurisdiction, and your precinct to see the exact ballot you will use to vote.

Absentee voting on Election Day

If you still haven't returned your absentee ballot, you can also bring it to your polling place, put it in a drop box, or return it to your clerk until 8 p.m.

Here's how to track your absentee ballot.

Spoiling an absentee ballot

Voters who have already submitted their ballot cannot change their vote. However, voters have the option to spoil their unsubmitted absentee ballots at their polling place. Bring your ballot with you when you go to vote and let the poll workers know that you would like to spoil the ballot and vote in person.

Voters who have not submitted their absentee ballot but do not have it to return will be required to sign a statement confirming that the ballot was lost or destroyed.

How many people have already voted

Heading into Election Day, nearly 46% of registered Michigan voters have cast their ballots.

Though it is Election Day, Michigan voters have already been casting their ballots for weeks.

According to data from the state, more than 2.1 million of the more than 2.3 million voters who requested absentee ballots have returned those ballots. Also, more than 1.2 million people voted early.

How to see results

FOX 2 will be tracking election results here as soon as the polls close.

You can also watch live Election Night coverage here or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.

On our CTV app, we'll highlight local and national coverage all night. On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results.