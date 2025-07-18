Whiskey bottles honoring fallen Oakland County deputy for sale in Commerce Township

The Brief An Oakland County liquor store is honoring a fallen deputy with a bottle of whiskey engraved with the officer's likeness. Deputy Bradley Reckling died after being shot while pursuing suspects in a car theft ring in 2024.



A liquor store in Oakland County is honoring a fallen sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty last year.

A special engraved bottle of bourbon engraved with Brad Reckling's likeness on the front is now available for sale.

Found on the corners of Bernstein Liquor in Commerce Township is a commemorative bottle with a heartwarming sentiment etched in its glass.

He was an amazing husband. He’d be proud that we are doing it but might say we’re doing too much," said Garfrey Smith, who knew Reckling.

Reckling died while pursuing a stolen vehicle in June of 2024. He was shot by suspects who exited the stolen Chevrolet Equinox and fired at him as they fled on foot.

The investigation that followed led to the dismantling of a car theft ring and charges against three teenagers.

Considered a hero, Fady Monsour hoped to honor Reckling with a bottle of whiskey that honors the one year anniversary since the officer's death.

"Forever watching over us. Who gave his life in service on June 22, 2024 I feel like Brad’s always with us and this year, having his picture on the bottle is even better," he said.

The idea came last summer when the liquor store sold batches with engravings of the officer's badge. They sold thousands of bottles, Monsour said.

"Hopefully we can do it again this year," he said.

The bottles come in three varieties, Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniels Single Barrel, and Gentleman's Jack.