Deputy Reckling murder investigation leads to dismantling of car theft ring, charges against 3 teens

Three men are now facing a host of felony charges after the investigation into the murder of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling led police to a car theft ring spanning three counties.

Reckling, 30, was shot and killed in Detroit on June 22 while following a vehicle that had been stolen in Madison Heights earlier that day.

Deputy Bradley Reckling (Photo: OCSO)

On Wednesday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against three suspects stemming from both the murder and the crime ring.

Karim Moore, 18, was previously charged with lying to police and obstructing police. Additional charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, concealing a stolen motor vehicle, felony firearms, and accessory after a felony were added this week.

Raymone DeBose, 18, was charged with murder of a peace officer, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, conducting a criminal enterprise, and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Marquis Goins, 18, was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, carrying a concealed weapon, concealing a stolen motor vehicle, felony firearms, and accessory after a felony.

According to Worthy, the men, who weren't yet 18 at the time of some of the crimes, were part of a car theft ring that ran from November 2023 until June, when Reckling was killed. The criminal enterprise spanned Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

"This started off as a death of a peace officer, but it turned into a whole other enterprise as a result," Worthy said.

Worthy said more people could be arrested and charged in connection with the car thefts and carjackings.

"The scope of this enterprise is breathtaking," she said.

What happened to Deputy Reckling

Reckling was part of the sheriff's office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called for a stolen vehicle investigation after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights during the day of June 22.

Around 10:50 p.m. that night, Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side when the vehicle suddenly stopped and the occupants got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

The suspects ran three blocks from the scene after shooting Reckling, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney during Moore's arraignment. But using a dog track, the suspects were located on the porch of someone they did not know.

"Along the way, two guns plus gloves were found," a detective who testified said.

Moore was in the stolen vehicle, but told investigators he did not fire the shots, according to the assistant prosecutor.

He "admitted that he bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired, and he knew that they shot at the police," Penney said. "The defendant, during his interrogation, was repeatedly asked 'Why aren't you giving us more information here?' He indicated something about being concerned about his safety in the community once he got out of prison."

During Wednesday's court hearing, a detective called to testify said that Moore told police that he didn't know who was driving or where anyone of his friends were seated in the stolen vehicle.

According to Detroit Police Sgt. Reginald Beasley, Moore said he was headed to another friend's home with two friends in a white SUV when the vehicle stopped and everyone got out. Moore told police that he ran after seeing police lights and hearing a gunshot. According to what he told police, he ran because he didn't want to get shot.

"This kid knew who he was running from, and why he was running," said the prosecutor. "That’s because shots were just fired at police. So he chose to absent himself from that scene after the sirens activated."

During Wednesday’s hearing, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office showed video of — who they say — was Moore running to a front porch after Reckling was shot.

Prosecutors say Moore was in the car as shots were fired - but lied to investigators hours later.

Moore was bound over for trial for the original charges in July.