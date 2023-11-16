'White Boy Rick' Miami charges dropped in alleged assault on girlfriend

Charges have been dropped against Richard Wershe Jr., better known as "White Boy Rick," after allegedly attacking his girlfriend during a fight at his condo in Miami.

The assault was reported in May. According to Miami Police, Wershe hit his girlfriend of four months during an argument that ensued when he mentioned another woman's name during sex.

The woman tried to get away, she stated in a police report, but Wershe grabbed her arm and snatched a diamond bracelet and necklace that he had bought her. When she did pull away, she threw a shoe at him, but missed. Wershe then caught up to her and punched her.

Wershe was facing a charge of robbery by snatching and a misdemeanor battery charge. Miami-Dade court records confirm the case has been closed.

Wershe, of Detroit, is known for becoming an FBI informant at 14, who later turned to selling drugs himself. He was sentenced to life in prison at the age of 17 in 1988.

After his imprisonment, the state of Michigan repealed the lifer law for drug dealers and he was ultimately released in 2020, two days after his 51st birthday.

His story ultimately inspired a movie starring Matthew McConaughey in 2018, and he has ventured into the cannabis industry – establishing his own marijuana brand called The Eighth. The name of the company is inspired by the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects individuals from experiencing disproportionate bail, exorbitant fines, and cruel and unusual punishments.

This story was written in Southfield, Michigan.