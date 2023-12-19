The Michigan governor announced $50 million in grants to be allocated for before- and after-school programming.

The grant funding is being overseen by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential, which is the state's newest agency and intended to improve educational outcomes for students.

The grants will allow more students to participate in before and after-school programs as well as summer learning programs. They also boost access to more learning opportunities in core subject areas and receive homework help.

"We are expanding access to before and after school programs for over 67,000 students at 780 locations across Michigan, ensuring every student gets the support they need to succeed," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "As a parent and as governor, I know that today’s investments will set more students up for success."

Schools can use these funds to increase their enrollment capacity, accelerate learning, and reduce costs for participating families.

Some 31,000 kids will benefit during the school year. Programs in Southeast Michigan that will benefit include the Community Action Network in Ann Arbor, Ferndale Youth Assistance, Macomb Intermediate School District, the Wayne Regional Education Services Agency, and the Open Door Church of God in Christ-Detroit.

"Funding before and after school programs help keep our children engaged scholastically and our communities safer. I look forward to securing even more wins for students in the future," Senator Dana Polehanki said.

According to the Afterschool Alliance, over 751,000 children in Michigan do not have access to out-of-school time programs. Communities that are Black and predominantly low-income also face a shortage in out-of-school opportunities, the Michigan Afterschool Alliance says.

"Kids in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods too often miss out on enrichment opportunities. Ironically, those programs can help them the most," Representative Kimberly Edwards said. "These grants are win-wins, helping close educational and after-school care gaps. I am excited Michigan is further investing to ensure all Michigan students can access the support they need to succeed, especially in Detroit and Macomb."

The Afterschool Alliance also discovered that Michigan parents face significant challenges in accessing out-of- school time programs due to limited availability, high costs, and transportation issues. The provision of these grants aims to alleviate these barriers and facilitate increased enrollment of children in expanded learning programs.

Related article

"Children enrolled in out-of-school time programs are more likely to experience improvements in their performance at school, improvement in behavior, and have a higher earning potential as adults," said Erin Skene-Pratt, Executive Director of the Michigan After School Partnership. "These programs also help parents sustain employment and provide parents with peace of mind knowing their children are safe and cared for before and after school. The benefits of out-of-school time programming are substantial and increasing access to these programs is crucial for children and families in Michigan."

The full list of grant awardees can be found on the Out-of-School Time Programs’ website.