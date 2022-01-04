Whitmer considers petition drive for school gun safety legislation

For the first time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has opened the door to a possible statewide petition drive to enact school gun safety legislation if she and the GOP legislature can not agree on what to do.

In the tragic wake of the Oxford high school killing of four students the governor says she is determined to do something about making schools safer for kids.

But finding common ground with the pro-gun Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey and House GOP leader Jason Wentworth, could be a heavy lift - and based on that premise, that the talks may produce nothing.

The governor could embrace the collection of petition signatures to place it on the statewide ballot, thus taking it out of the hands of Republicans.

"I want to get to the table and have a genuine conversation about what we can do," Whitmer said. "And if that's not fruitful, then I certainly would understand the desire for the people of Michigan to have the word on this, and that's something I think we'll take a look at."

In her upcoming legislative negotiations, it is certain that metal detectors will be under consideration - and the daily searching of student backpacks.

In a FOX 2 interview she did not commit to anything but appeared to be open to gunpowder sniffing dogs with this goal in mind.

"To make sure that we secure the premises is important," she said. "They have a dog that can sniff gunpowder and that could be comforting that would keep people safe. I can't say that one thing will fix the issue."

She did not endorse the petition drive perse, but she didn't reject it out of hand, either.

"I am not ruling anything out. I'm telling you as a parent, as a mom, as someone who has tried to support families who have gone through the most devastating loss, I believe we can do better, and we owe it to our kids and families and citizens to try to do that," Whitmer said.

She will get her chance to do better when lawmakers return later this month. See the entire conversation with the governor at wkar.org tomorrow.