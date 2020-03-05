Whitmer endorses Joe Biden in 2020 presidential election

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

She spoke about her endorsement Thursday morning on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

She said Biden's work to protect healthcare that was expanded under the Obama administration is one of the reasons why she'll be voting for him.

"Eighteen years ago I was taking care of my mom at the end of her battle with brain cancer and rearing my new child and fighting an insurance company that was wrongfully denying her chemotherapy," Whitmer shared. "I have commiserated with Joe about this very thing; he lost Beau to the same brain tumor that took my mom's life. And I know his commitment - and because of the work that Barack Obama and Joe Biden did I was able to expand Medicaid coverage to 700,000 people in the state of Michigan."

Michigan's primary election is Tuesday, March 10.

Whitmer is just one of several who have endorsed Biden in recent days.

Yesterday, fresh off Biden's Super Tuesday 10-state victory, billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race and also pledged his support.

Right now 566 delegates have been allocated to Biden, 501 to Bernie Sanders and 61 to Elizabeth Warren.

The ultimate nominee must claim 1,991 delegates, which is a majority of the 3,979 pledged delegates available this primary season.

