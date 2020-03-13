Whitmer orders gatherings over 250 people be canceled or postponed amid coronavirus

article

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to cancel all events over 250 people. The mandate is to begin Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. and last through Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

The ban comes amid a growing number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday morning, when Gov. Whitmer signed the order, the number of cases was up to 12.

The governor’s executive order also closes all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5. Child care facilities will remain open during this time, whether they are attached to schools or free standing.

Under this executive order, all events and shared-space assemblages of more than 250 people are temporarily prohibited in the state. Certain assemblages are exempt from this prohibition, such as those for the purpose of:

Industrial or manufacturing work

Mass transit

The purchase of groceries or consumer goods

If you have tickets to an upcoming event, wait to hear from or contact your event organization about reschedulings or cancellations. You can also see an updating list here.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

