Whitmer proposes sales tax holiday for Michigan back-to-school shopping

With inflation upping prices, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a sales tax holiday for those buying school supplies.

"We know this is a quick way to help a lot of folks that are struggling to pay the bills and get their kids ready for another school year," she said.

If approved, Michigan would become the 20th state allow a tax break. As of now, Ohio is the closest state to Metro Detroit that has a sales tax holiday.

It would not only help parents, but also teachers, who buy supplies out of pocket, save hundreds of dollars.

"That’s why if we get rid of the sales tax for the next couple of weeks, give people some relief that they can feel immediately as they’re checking out. This is something that’s a way to recognize how tough it is to give people the opportunity to keep a little more money in their pocket," Whitmer said.

Not long after Whitmer announced her proposal, Tudor Dixon — her Republican opponent for governor — said on social media that the move was too little, too late.

When asked to elaborate, Dixon said, "I would say that she’s trying to make a political issue out of school supplies when she was offered multiple times to give people actual tax relief."

Whitmer said attacks would happen during an election year.

"I think it’s unfortunate that it’s an election year, there’s going to be a lot of jabs, a lot of ugliness and attacks. I’m not going to get distracted by that," she said. "This is a good policy that has been utilized in a lot of other states. Republican-led, Democratic-led, but it’s a way to get people some meaningful help when they need it now more than ever."

Now that members of the legislature are back in Lansing, Whitmer hopes elected leaders can discuss the proposal on Wednesday and approve it as soon as possible.