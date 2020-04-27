Whitmer says next loosened restrictions in Michigan could be construction and outdoor enterprises

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the next set of loosened restrictions the state could see will include "low-risk" work like construction and "outdoor enterprises."

During an interview with Politico Monday morning, Whitmer told reporters she envisioned the next re-engagement of the state's economy coming in the next few days.

"I would anticipate in the coming days if our trajectory of hospitalizations continues to go down and our ability to test goes up, that we will go into the next low-risk category," said Whitmer, adding "and that might include some construction for instance. It might include some additional outdoor enterprises that are currently forbidden from proceeding."

Michigan saw it's first loosening of restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in the state on Friday when the governor amended her stay-home order to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen. Extended to May 15, residents are now allowed to travel to another in-state residence they may own, play golf and ride in motorboats.

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer extends Michigan's stay-home order to May 15, loosens restrictions on business and travel

Whitmer and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun made the announcement following several days of a plateauing of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan. Since hitting a peak of almost 2,000 new cases April 3, the state has seen a precipitous drop with a slight tick up in new cases last week.

The governor and members of the Republican leadership in the legislature have indicated they are beginning to turn their attention toward ways of rebooting the state's economy. While Whitmer's executive orders are blanket mandates across the state, plans released by the GOP show an effort to regionalize where the orders are applicable - something the governor indicated she would be open to.

Advertisement

RELATED: Here's what's allowed under Gov. Whitmer's new stay-home order that relaxes rules in Michigan

"We also have to look regionally. Different parts of our state don't have COVID-19 pressure the way that other parts do. They also don't have the kinds of hospitals able to meet a need if a spike happens..." she said.

Whitmer said she would explain more during a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. You can watch the governor speak live on FOX 2's website or on our Facebook page.

Pressure is continuing to mount on lawmakers to reopen the economy as the workforce's unemployment rate reaches record highs and officials estimate a multi-billion dollar deficit on the state's budget.

On Sunday, the state reported 41 more people had died due to the virus - the lowest daily total in almost a month.