Whitmer State of the State preview: GM $7B electric vehicle investment will be focal point

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her fourth State of the State Address Wednesday night.

Despite numerous challenges, Democratic State Senator Adam Hollier believes our state is headed in the right direction - but he recognizes there is more work to be done. Hollier said he looks forward to proposals focusing on people that Whitmer is expected to reveal.

"What people should be expecting, is a hopeful message from a governor who has got a lot of things done in a difficult time," Hollier said. "Getting rid of the pension tax so seniors have more money in their pockets. Talking about an increase in the (Earned Income Tax Credit), almost quadrupling it. To make sure people who need (it) or who are having a rough time of it and are working, can keep more money in their pockets."

Cutting or eliminating taxes is something State Senator Jim Runestad says Republican lawmakers are applauding, since our state has billions in federal dollars and in our general fund.

"If there was ever a time we needed to reduce taxes, it is when we have all this cash," he said. "We can't do it when the economy is in decline, you do it when we finally have the money."

Whitmer expected to celebrate the state's economic strategy that helped lead to GM's $7 billion electric vehicle and battery investment at four Michigan manufacturing locations.

"We have really seen Michigan turn full circle," Hollier said. "There was a minute when we were like are we going to be able to keep any of these factory jobs, are we going to be able to keep any of these spaces. Not only are we going to keep them, but the next generation of vehicles is going to come to Michigan - and we're also doing what we can to make sure Michiganders can afford them."

"I hope we can keep doing some things where these workers can get back on their feet," said Runestad.

Runestad's biggest concern is our small businesses - many of which have closed for good because of Covid regulations and unemployment insurance.

"There is so many programs where people are still collecting, there are so many programs where people don’t have an idea," he said. "There is a lot that needs to be done to incentivize people to work it is good for everyone."

They both anticipate the governor will speak about combatting Covid - how far we've come due to vaccines - and what it will take to bring us back to normalcy.

"I am pleased she is leaving it to more local control," Runestad said.

"There was a day when you got more time off because of contracting Covid, those numbers have decreased," Hollier said. "People are managing their own risk right now."

The address will be carried by FOX 2 both on-air and online at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

