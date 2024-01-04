Whitmer to give 2024 State of the State address on Jan. 24

article

The Michigan governor will deliver her State of State Address on Jan. 24. It'll be her sixth address as governor and her second this term.

Gretchen Whitmer will give the speech at 7 p.m. in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.

Michigan Democrats had a busy 2022 after securing a legislative majority. While it will be several months before they could potentially take back the state House after special elections this year, Whitmer is expected to continue pursuing her agenda.

According to a release from Whitmer's office, she'll outline plans for education, affordable housing, and boosting the state's economy.

"Michigan’s story can be seen in our people’s stories," said Whitmer in a statement. "We are a state full of humble, hardworking people with simple dreams for themselves and their families. After one of the most successful years in our state’s history, we’ve delivered on our promises to Michiganders, ranging from record tax cuts for families and free school meals for students to safer communities and more personal freedoms under the law."