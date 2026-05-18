Who is behind anti-Semitic flyers targeting Metro Detroit cities?

The Brief Berkley, Huntington Woods, and Oak Park were all targeted by the flyers, which were delivered in plastic bags and weighed down with corn. Police are working in tandem to track down the culprits involved in the case, likened to mass littering. The CEO of the Jewish Federation likened the problem to one that is an ‘all-of-us’ problem



Police from three different communities are working to track down the culprits behind a slew of hateful flyers thrown onto the porches of homes spewing anti-Semitic language and references.

Berkley, Huntington Woods, and Oak Park were all targeted by the flyers, which were delivered in plastic bags and weighed down with corn.

Police believe the flyers were thrown out of a moving car during the overnight hours over the weekend.

Flyers left on porches of homes around Metro Detroit.

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The content contained within the flyers leaned on anti-Semitic tropes, comparing Jewish people to parasites and the devil.

The CEO of the Jewish Federation said that while one group was targeted by the flyers, the problem is not limited to just people of the Jewish faith.

"It’s disgusting. This is not a Jewish problem. This is all-of-us problem that we are teaching people and allowing people to hate in such ways and we have to as a society have to get this under control before it continues to grow," said Steven Ingber. "We can’t keep going at this pace and keep raising the bar. We saw what happened in March at Temple Israel — that’s where this leads to."

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What they're saying:

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald chimed in on the case.

"In the dark of night somebody is dropping off a flyer which essentially accuses Jewish leaders of child grooming and all sorts of hateful, conspiratorial, derogatory language in a ziplock bag in people's front lawns for anyone to find and that’s really scary," said McDonald.

Police also commented on the case over the weekend:

"Obviously it was a lot of time done in the middle of the night. These were found in the morning and so we know someone going through this Intentioned to get a lot of activity in the area, but instead of having a general conversation or opening that, it’s mass littering in the community. It's not a constructive way that we want to live here," said Det. Lt. Andrew Hadfield with Berkley police.