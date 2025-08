James Crenshaw, 34, was shot and killed in his home on July 30, 2018.

The house, which was located at 14444 Park Grove, has since been razed. But on that night a masked suspect forced their way in, shot the person who answered the door and killed Crenshaw.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP, there is a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.