Who killed Natalian Ringo?

Bernice Ringo's son Natalian Ringo was shot and killed on Aug. 29, 2019.

"He was the first homicide in 2019 in Highland Park," Ringo-Wilson said. "When they took my child they took part of me, a lot of me."

Ringo said it wasn't an unfamiliar area for her son, he had family there.

"I'm lost without him," she said.

He was at home watching TV with his brother, when he was called away by a phone call from an unknown person. A short while later, his car was found in Highland Park, still running.

"I just don't know who gave him that call," she said.

He was shot and killed in the front seat of his car, at the corner of Puritan and George Street.

Ringo is a longtime activist with the Detroit 300 who has fought for safer streets. Now she's fighting for herself and other parents still seeking justice.

"I just want to know who killed my son," she said.

In the five years since his death, Bernice started a non-profit, the Luke Legacy Institute, after Natalian's nickname of Luke, it aims to help the families of gun violence victims.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in connection with Ringo’s murder.

Submitting a tip is anonymous and rewards are given when an arrest is made.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org.