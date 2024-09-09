Who killed Trevion Ward? Reward raised to $20,000 for info on drive-by killer

A cash reward has been raised up to $20,000 to help a family find answers as to who killed their son.

"My nieces and little cousins - everyday they post something on Facebook about him," said Wayne Shuler. "I leep looking for answers, it’s hard you know?"

Shuler still has a hard time talking about his young cousin, 20-year-old Trevion Ward.



He was gunned down outside a home close to where family members live on Omira Street near E. State Fair Avenue on Detroit’s East side earlier this summer.

"He was a good kid," Shuler said. "He was a good guy but you know how some kids could be when they are younger, a little misled sometimes."

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the person who Detroit police say fired several shots from a blue sedan that drove by.

"Provably a rifle, AR-style rifle," said DPD Cmdr Eric Decker after the shooting.

Ward died from his injuries. Details are not quite clear as far as what led up to the ambush.

"Well from what I hear, he had some words with guys on Facebook - Facebook beef or something," Shuler said. "And the guys retaliated. That’s what I heard."

Family members hope the $20,000 reward for information will make a difference this time, and lead to justice.

"Oh that will help a lot. My family has been through alot," he said. "That will help a lot."

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. You can be 100 percent anonymous.



