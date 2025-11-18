The Brief The House voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bill passed 427-1. The one person who voted against the release was Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican.



The House on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill that would force the Department of Justice to publicly release files on Jeffrey Epstein.

And while almost all lawmakers voted yes to make those files public, one did not.

Here’s how House members voted on the Jeffrey Epstein file release bill:

1 voted no

The bill passed 427-1, with the only no vote coming from Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican who is a fervent supporter of Trump. He also chairs a subcommittee that initiated a subpoena from the Justice Department for the Epstein files.

What they're saying:

"I have been principled ‘NO’ on this bill from the beginning," Higgins wrote in a tweet on X. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc. If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote," Higgins wrote in part.

What does the bill do?

The bill would force the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in federal prison. Information about Epstein’s victims or continuing federal investigations would be allowed to be redacted, per the bill.

The department, however, would not be allowed to redact information due to "embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary."

Several survivors of Epstein’s abuse, joined by lawmakers, also plan to speak outside the Capitol on Tuesday morning.