Why Trump's interview with Musk is a growing trend for politicians

When Donald Trump did an interview with Elon Musk, it wasn't just notable for the person he was with. It was the venue and the circumstances surrounding the discussion that offered insight into a growing trend among politicians.

Candidates for office are increasingly skipping interviews with reporters and going straight to social media. And it's not just Trump taking advantage of the platform: everyone from Gretchen Whitmer to Ron DeSantis are increasingly taking their message straight to Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Also on The Pulse, the concern over Artificial Intelligence's sway on political races, as well as the UAW's recent complaint filed in response to Trump and Musk's interview.

